Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Trading Down 2.9%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48. 1,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Finning International Trading Down 7.5 %

Finning International Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

