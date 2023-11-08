First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Stock Holdings Increased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,344,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,023 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.29% of First Advantage worth $51,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bret T. Jardine sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bret T. Jardine sold 12,000 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $182,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,537 shares in the company, valued at $68,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 169,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $2,422,297.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,071.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. 22,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,240. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FA shares. Barclays raised their target price on First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FA

First Advantage Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.