First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:INBKZ)

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of INBKZ opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.
About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-
