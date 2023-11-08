First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:INBKZ)

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of INBKZ opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

