First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Shares Down 1%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.89 and last traded at $60.97. Approximately 50,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 266,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXZ. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 89.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $91,000.

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

