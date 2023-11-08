First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Shares Down 1.1%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.76 and last traded at $90.28. 29,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 38,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.25.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $970.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Celsius is growing with no end in sight!
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why picking Adidas over Nike is a safe bet
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Rivian over-delivered and electrified the market; shares surge
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.