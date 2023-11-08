First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Shares Down 1.1%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.76 and last traded at $90.28. 29,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 38,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.25.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $970.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

