First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 36,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 69,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $174.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $77,000.

About First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

