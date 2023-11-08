Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.93

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 3026712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

FSR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fisker by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,832,000 after acquiring an additional 437,940 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 18.7% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,328 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Fisker by 23.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,314,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,278 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fisker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 196,766 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

