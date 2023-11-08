Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $512,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.76. 126,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,251. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $116.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

