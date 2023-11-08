Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.66.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Siemens AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $681,508,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 617,753 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,327,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 516,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

