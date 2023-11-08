Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $8.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,405. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.19. Flywire has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,271,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,345 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,790.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,271,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,790.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $366,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,052,182.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,355. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

