Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.68, but opened at $19.00. Flywire shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 1,011,175 shares traded.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,271,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,790.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,269.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,271,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,345 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,790.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,355. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 15.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Stock Down 28.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

