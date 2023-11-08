FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FMC worth $14,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of FMC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. FMC’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

