Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $53,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

