Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New $61,000 Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE BCO opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 50.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

