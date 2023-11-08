Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,100 shares of company stock worth $10,628,024. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 17.1 %

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.50 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.78.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

