Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 224 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,231,000 after acquiring an additional 116,057 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $606,043.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,370. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM stock opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.