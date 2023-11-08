Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

