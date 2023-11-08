Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,571,000 after purchasing an additional 229,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after buying an additional 131,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,623,000 after buying an additional 73,521 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

