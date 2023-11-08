Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

