Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

