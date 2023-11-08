Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. William Blair downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,326. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,523.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.