Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $330,614,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fortis by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

