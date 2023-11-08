Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 30th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Fortitude Gold stock opened at 6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 6.02 and a 200-day moving average of 6.38. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 5.41 and a 1-year high of 7.41.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
