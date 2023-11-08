Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 30th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fortitude Gold stock opened at 6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 6.02 and a 200-day moving average of 6.38. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 5.41 and a 1-year high of 7.41.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

