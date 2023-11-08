Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

