Foster & Motley Inc. Has $12.04 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 61,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

