Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.0 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $324.02 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

