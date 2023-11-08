Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.31% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 202,700.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

