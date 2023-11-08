Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,199 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,915,000 after buying an additional 179,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,745,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,851,000 after buying an additional 321,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FNF opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

