Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,372 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Target by 252.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.45.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

