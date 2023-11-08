Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,659 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 178,270 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,187 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,413 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,476 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

