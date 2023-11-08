Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,259,000 after purchasing an additional 430,604 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,842,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.7% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 400,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 162,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $198.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $170.06 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

