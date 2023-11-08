Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 151,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 243,786 shares.The stock last traded at $63.00 and had previously closed at $60.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.85.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,581,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,361,000 after acquiring an additional 865,399 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at about $59,634,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,350,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fox Factory by 431.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 483.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 219,953 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.