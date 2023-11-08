Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Stock Price Down 0%

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.53. Approximately 209,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 83,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $331.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

