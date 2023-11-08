Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Raised by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,584,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,977 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $383,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,713,522. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

