Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $2,839,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,912,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,621,102.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 774,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,485 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,737,000 after buying an additional 3,028,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,468,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,594,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,522 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

