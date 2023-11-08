Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.59. 443,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,638,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.48.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $786.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.22.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $330,025.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,706,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 87,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

