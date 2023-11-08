FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stake Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.21% of FRP worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 3.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 132,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $516.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 0.56.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FRP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

