FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Cavco Industries, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cavco Industries in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $19.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $20.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cavco Industries’ current full-year earnings is $20.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.82 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $261.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.18. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $202.38 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 75.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

