FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 93,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

