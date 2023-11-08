Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:GNENF opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.
About Ganfeng Lithium Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ganfeng Lithium Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why picking Adidas over Nike is a safe bet
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Rivian over-delivered and electrified the market; shares surge
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.