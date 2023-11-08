Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:GNENF opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

About Ganfeng Lithium Group

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa; PPG lithium salt-lake project located in Salta Province, Argentina; and Songshugang tantalum-niobium mine project located in Jiangxi Province.

