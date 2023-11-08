Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 797,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 111.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 585,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 347,824 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.