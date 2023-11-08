Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Trading 3.6% Higher

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.81 and last traded at $45.81. 83,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 169,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Gentherm Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $170,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,950 shares in the company, valued at $508,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $155,935.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,195 shares in the company, valued at $789,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $170,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,950 shares in the company, valued at $508,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,989,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 10.5% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,607,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,834,000 after buying an additional 152,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,571,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 10.8% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,173,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,678,000 after buying an additional 114,445 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

