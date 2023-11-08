Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,132 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $470,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

NYSE:GPC opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

