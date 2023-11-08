Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.65-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.33.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

