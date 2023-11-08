Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences updated its FY23 guidance to 6.65-6.85 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

GILD stock opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.