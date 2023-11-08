Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 2.2 %

Gladstone Investment Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.39. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. 11.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.