Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

CO stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.