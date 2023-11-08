Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.71

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 53369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Global Industrial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,137,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after acquiring an additional 125,997 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 255.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 79,329 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 22.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.