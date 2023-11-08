Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.71

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 53369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.
Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.
