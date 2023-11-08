Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12. 6,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 7,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.55% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.