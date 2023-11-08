Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.16

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 643398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

